Businesses say ‘cheers’ to Whitchurch Insurance as it clocks up 30 years in town

Businesses in Whitchurch town centre turned out in force to mark a milestone anniversary for one of the oldest residents on Green End.

Whitchurch Insurance staff (front row) with town centre businesses including Georgie’s Beauty Salon, Lorna’shouse Gifts and Interiors, Benjamin’s Deli, Eleven Café, Refill Your Boots, Discounts Carpets and Beds, Whitchurch Photography and Whitchurch Antiques Emporium

Butchers, bakers, beauticians, hairdressers, solicitors, florists and an array of shop owners gathered to raise a glass to Whitchurch Insurance as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The branch, part of the County Group, also welcomed long-standing clients after serving the insurance needs of local residents and businesses since 1992 with many just a stone’s throw away in Whitchurch town centre.

Branch manager Laura Jarman said: “We love being part of the Whitchurch vibe. It remains a close-knit community where people know each other and take the time to say ‘hello’ when you pass in the street.

“Sharing the time of day like this has been so important during the pandemic and it was touching that so many local businesses took the time to join our gathering or pop in to say ‘Happy Anniversary, well done.’

“Among them were clients and business neighbours from the town centre demonstrating the diverse range of eateries, goods and services Whitchurch has to offer.

“Whitchurch has had its tough times but is thriving thanks to its vibrant mix of independent shops offering great customer service.

“We back the ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign with stickers in local shop windows and hope to see Whitchurch grow its reputation as a destination town.”

Laura and team – Michelle, Debbie, Sarah and Josie – have 100 years of experience in the insurance industry between them and the branch is a regular supporter of fundraisers for Midlands Air Ambulance and Marbury Merry Days which raises money for the village’s St Michael & All Angels Church.

Whitchurch Insurance is also proud to be part of the County Group, one of the UK’s Top 50 Insurance brokers with a national network of 30 branches across the country and headquarters in Crewe.

Managing director Alastair Christopherson: “Our branches take great pride in being at the heart of each community where they serve insurance needs and employ local people. No more so than in Whitchurch.

“Thank you Whitchurch for being a great place to work and do business over 30 years.”

Whitchurch Insurance provides a comprehensive portfolio of personal and commercial insurance solutions for clients from the historic home of JB Joyce clock-maker and beyond.