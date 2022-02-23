£14-million turnover loft empire Instaloft acquires GarageFlex

Shropshire-based Instaloft Ltd has announced its recent acquisition of GarageFlex, an installer of garage storage solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

GarageFlex

GarageFlex boasts an impressive 17-year history of creating and installing bespoke storage organisation systems for garages across the UK, utilising specialist design software to keep spaces clean, streamlined and usable for all the family. Their dedicated team of professional fitters consist of trained carpenters who uphold the very highest standards when it comes to the installation of their unique storage system and cabinets.

Instaloft are the leading installer of the award-winning Loftzone Storefloor Raised Loft Boarding, which allows homeowners to make the most of their loft space while protecting loft insulation. Now working alongside GarageFlex, Instaloft can augment their loft storage system with a host of upgrades, including loft ceiling and floor options to transform lofts into spaces that instantly feel brighter, cleaner and more homely.

- Advertisement -

Consultant of GarageFlex, Alastair Broom, confirmed: “I started Garageflex in 2006 and have thoroughly enjoyed growing it into the business it is today. I am therefore pleased to have sold it to Rob Stone, having known him for a number of years and having seen how he has transformed the Instaloft brand from a small start-up to a multi-branch, award-winning operation in only 7 years. I know Rob has great plans for developing GarageFlex, and I look forward to seeing it achieve the same level of success as Instaloft.”

Founder and sole director of Instaloft, Rob Stone, said: “We are thrilled to be working with GarageFlex and with it the ability to offer old and new customers alike upgrades to our amazing loft storage solutions, as well as upgrades to their garages to create beautiful spaces such as home gyms, playrooms, dance studios and so much more.

“Instaloft has gone from strength to strength over the last year, and our recent acquisition of GarageFlex is a great start to the New Year as we look for new and exciting ways to increase the scale and profitability of the Instaloft brand. We cannot wait to start collaborating with GarageFlex as we continue to enhance our storage solutions.”

Headquartered in Telford, with regional offices in Essex, Reading, Peterborough, Newport and Wakefield, Instaloft was founded by Rob in October 2014 who successfully scaled the business from a ‘one-man band’ operating out of a 3-bedroom, semi-detached house in Telford, to a £14-million turnover empire in just 7 years. In September 2019, Instaloft also became a shareholder of Loftzone, after Rob acquired one third of the business to safeguard the future of the company.