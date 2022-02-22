Shropshire business consultancy celebrates 15th anniversary

An award-winning Shropshire business consultancy is marking a professional milestone.

Good2Great is celebrating its 15th anniversary

Bridgnorth-based Good2Great, which provides a wide range of expertise, advice and information, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

“We were founded in 2007 to dramatically improve the fortunes of owner-operated businesses in Shropshire and neighbouring counties and have since developed our systems and customer base to offer regular advice to firms across the UK,” said director Johnny Themans.

He said that over the last decade Good2Great had supported around 1,500 individuals to make their next career move into entrepreneurship.

“We have also assisted over 500 local companies to implement growth plans to transform their businesses, as well as embedding programmes in some of the larger regional companies to help improve their team and working practices to enable expansion.”

Johnny said that an important part of Good2Great’s work was partnering with local towns and high streets to develop marketing campaigns.

“This has increased awareness and footfall for traders as well as helping local groups and communities to thrive.

“We are looking forward to the future, with ambitious plans to widen the support available and in particular expand our offering in the area of high performance team working and leadership and management development for larger employers.



“Having started Good2Great 15 years ago, it is immensely satisfying to think of all the individuals and companies that have benefitted from the support we provide.

“As we progress with our growth plans over the next five years we’re looking forward to being able to continue doing what we love for more people and companies and playing our part in developing the economic fortunes of our region,” Johnny added.

Good2Great is a previous recipient of a ‘UK Business Hero’ award presented by the British Chamber of Commerce.