Hager celebrates 30th anniversary at Telford factory

Electrical manufacturer, Hager is celebrating its 30th anniversary at its factory, in Telford, Shropshire.

Hager in Telford

Since locating to its Hortonwood site in 1991, the company has seen its operations increase significantly, with it now employing more than 170 people from across the region.

With its sights set on further growth over the coming years, the business has also made several investments to support this, including state-of-the-art machinery to further improve production at the site and facilitate further growth.

A state-of-the-art combination punch/fibre laser machine marks Hager’s third investment in three years totalling more than £1.8million. The Amada EML2515-AJ combination machine and RMP-3015 automation system uses a fibre optic laser to cut metal sheets at high-speed, with an automatic tool cleaner and other features for continuous operation.

With a focus on sustainable business operations, Hager has also installed a number of electric vehicle charging points on site for its staff to use. In addition, the business has also switched to a renewable energy supply to future proof the manufacturing site for years to come.

Martin Edwards, Operations Director at Hager said: “We are incredibly proud of the journey our Telford manufacturing site has been on in the last 30 years. What started out as a warehouse with three assembly lines has grown to a significant operation and employer.

“This would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff, and it’s important that we continue to invest in the site to ensure they are supported as the facility continues to grow.

“Investing in new equipment to help streamline the production process, and electric vehicle charging points and switching to a renewable energy supply to help tackle the wider issue of climate change, is absolutely key to securing the factory’s future for another 30 years.”