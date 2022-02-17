8.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 17, 2022

Wenlock Spring backs sporting events for the region

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Wenlock Spring have announced they are sponsoring a series of sporting events this year to support local events and promote healthy living.

Matthew Orme, Director and Emma Richards, Head of Accounts at Wenlock Spring
The family business, based near Church Stretton, are well-known for their naturally filtered water, which is drawn from a spring from beneath the geologically famous Wenlock Edge that has been in use for over a millennium.

Wenlock Spring have revealed they are going to sponsor eight events run by local business, Adrenaline Sporting Events. 

Matthew Orme, Director of Wenlock Spring, said: “We are thrilled to offer our support to a range of sporting events across 2022. All of the events will bring the community together, encourage people to get active, and raise huge sums for money for charity through participant fundraising.”

The events backed by Wenlock Spring this year include the Welshpool 10K Run on March 27,

Brynkinalt Running Festival on May 8, Midnight Ride on June 18, Valley Burner Mountain Bike Festival on July 23 and 24, Pedal Pushers (ladies’ event) on September 11, Oswestry 10K Run on October 16, and the Shropshire Santa Run on December 4.

Matthew adds, “Here at Wenlock Spring, we are keen to advocate a healthy lifestyle amongst our staff – for instance we operate a cycle to work scheme. We will be encouraging our staff to take part in all of the events, and hope they enjoy being part of such great experiences.”

Alan Lewis, founder of Adrenaline Sporting Events, said he is overwhelmed by the support.

“We are very grateful for the continued support from the team at Wenlock Spring. They share similar values to our own – that of promoting healthy living, getting active, and events which bring the community together. We look forward to seeing the team take part!”

