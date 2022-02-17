8.8 C
An ‘electric’ atmosphere at Network of Women event

All you ever wanted to know about electric vehicles . . . that’s what was on offer at Shropshire Chamber’s latest Network of Women gathering, held at Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford.

Pictured enjoying the event are Ines Carno from Dixon Associates, Tori McHale of Aaron & Partners, Vicky Bradbeer of Evastore Ltd, and WR Partners duo Jane Rasquinha and Jenny Head
Guests speakers were Hayley Jay of motor dealership Furrows and Karen Whitehead from Kew Accountants and tax specialists.

They delivered a presentation on the advantages of going electric for both personal and business users, outlining some of the practical and tax benefits.

Several of the latest models were on display, and there was a chance for guests to find out what it’s like to take a ride in an electric car, and experience some of the key differences for themselves.

Network of Women is a relaxed group in which women can network and build mutually beneficial relationships with like-minded women.

The Chamber says: “Our meetings are a great place to meet new people, gain new knowledge and help grow your business. We have a professional yet friendly and relaxed feel where you will be most welcome.”

The next Network of Women get-together is due on May 25.

