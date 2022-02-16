New Digital Skills Hub will strengthen college’s business links

Telford College is launching a new Digital Skills Hub to build on its close working relationships with companies in the fast-growing technology sector.

Hi-tech learning in Telford College’s virtual and augmented reality suite

The hub, which will be officially launched on March 10, will give businesses an opportunity to feed directly into the college’s curriculum planning, and share best practice.

Among the big-name Shropshire employers already signed up to the project are Capgemini, Fujitsu, Enreach, Bespoke Computing, Purple Frog Systems, Wrekin Housing Group, and Global Minds.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System, and the digital communications team at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust are also backing the project.

This will be Telford College’s third sector-specific employer hub, following the launch of a Health Hub in 2019, and an Engineering Hub last year.

Planning is already under way for the opening of a new Telford College digital and maths learning hub in the town centre’s ‘Station Quarter’, and the college sees the new group as a perfect opportunity for businesses to help shape the curriculum.

Beckie Bosworth, the college’s employer engagement manager, said: “Our first two hubs have been hugely successful, and with Station Quarter plans now starting to take shape, this is the perfect time to launch the Digital Hub.

“We already have a fantastic collection of local employers on board, and have identified opportunities where they can work together to share best practice and offer support to each other with specific training opportunities.

“There are so many exciting employment opportunities in the technology sector right now, and we want to make sure that local people have the skills required to take advantage.

“Initiatives such as this help us to ensure that our curriculum planning is relevant and reactive, so that students have the best progression opportunities.”

She added: “Our Digital Hub will offer a platform for discussion, and members will be able to share recruitment models, training resources and facilities, and even candidate referrals in the right situation.”

Telford College’s Maths & Digital Education and Enterprise Hub in the Station Quarter is part of a collaboration between the college, Telford & Wrekin Council, and other partners. It is due to open in autumn next year.

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “We see it as a tremendous opportunity to create an ambitious and exciting innovation centre right at the heart of it.

“It’s also about supporting local employers to ensure they can develop the sort of workforce they require – and help to retain these important skills in the town.”