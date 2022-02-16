Hospitality group set to create over 200 new jobs in the Midlands

Midlands-based hospitality group Caviar & Chips are rapidly growing their business and their workforce as they get set for their busiest ever year of weddings, events and new venues.

Marc Hornby, Julie Crump and Jonathan Carter-Morris of Caviar & Chips

Caviar & Chips was founded in 2017 by Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby who together created a bespoke wedding catering company when Jonathan couldn’t find a caterer that could help him with his own wedding plans.

Since then, the business has grown to over 90 employees. Becoming a hospitality group the entrepreneurial pair have added; a 16th century pub in Kenilworth, a botanical restaurant in Warwick, an 18th century boutique wedding venue in Shropshire, a residency at a stately home in Shropshire and a second residency at a brand new golf club and estate in the Cotswolds. And on top of that about to deliver over 100 events through their external, bespoke catering.

Julie Crump, Chief Operations Officer at Caviar & Chips said:

“It’s a really exciting time for us across all of our brands. We managed to navigate our way through a pandemic which sent shock waves through every sector and arguably saw the hospitality industry hardest hit. We were really lucky and have kept growing. Recruiting new people into the business and forming great partnerships to grow our unique portfolio has been a key focus for us.

“No two days are ever the same and certainly in our bespoke catering business, no two menus are ever the same. We’re recruiting talented people across a variety of roles from our kitchens to front of house and from marketing to operations.

“We’re bucking the trend for what it’s like to work in hospitality and having worked in the industry for over 15 years myself, I’m personally really passionate about supporting the next generation of leaders into our group.”

To find out more about the opportunities that Caviar & Chips are recruiting for you can visit their website www.caviarandchips.co.uk/join-our-team