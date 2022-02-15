Shropshire law firm announces first non-lawyer partner in double promotion

A Shropshire law firm has appointed its first non-lawyer partner as part of a double promotion within the organisation.

Lucy Speed and Paul Ellis

Lanyon Bowdler’s finance director, Paul Ellis, and Court of Protection specialist, Lucy Speed, have both been appointed as partners of the firm.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of two new partners. Lucy and Paul have been with us for some time, both have worked extremely hard in the ongoing success of the firm and their promotions are thoroughly deserved.

“It’s quite a significant moment for us to appoint our first non-lawyer partner, and highlights how instrumental Paul has been to the firm’s ongoing success.

“Paul has built on the sound financial management of his predecessor, and has ensured that the firm’s finances have continued to be managed prudently, improved our forecasting, and helped ensure that we were in a good place to manage the potential financial impact of the pandemic.

“Lucy has been with the firm since September 2014 and has played an integral part, alongside Neil Davies, in the formation and growth of our Court of Protection Department.

“As well as managing the challenges of Court of Protection work, Lucy plays a key role in our work with schools, alongside Holly Edwards, and in managing our work experience programme.”

Lucy specialises in Court of Protection work and mental capacity issues, in particular dealing with clients who have suffered brain injuries. She has earned an entry as a recommended lawyer in The Legal 500 guide, is a member of the Court of Protection Practitioners Association and the Professional Deputies Forum.

Her experience includes the management of professional deputyships, including cases with high-value litigation claims, statutory wills, dealing with the authorisation of gifts, and both lay and professional applications to the Court of Protection with regard to property and financial affairs as well as health and welfare. Prior to joining Lanyon Bowdler, Paul spent three years as group financial controller for Severnside Housing, managing a large finance team. Before that he spent 10 years working in accountancy practice, specialising in audit, accounts and tax advisory work.