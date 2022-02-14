Thousands donated to Shropshire charity after lawyers’ surprise golf tournament win

Thousands of pounds have been donated to a good cause after a pair of Shropshire lawyers’ surprise charity golf tournament win.

From left: Julian Lowe from Perspective Financial Group, Curtis Langley from The Movement Centre, with the winning team of solicitors from Aaron and Partners, Stephen Taylor and Richard Barge

Richard Barge and Stephen Taylor of law firm Aaron & Partners entered The Perspective Financial Group Golf Day at Oswestry Golf Club “without any thought we may actually win”.

Perspective holds the event annually, and structures it so that 50% of all money raised goes to its charity of the year, which was Shropshire-based The Movement Centre, a charity helping children with movement disabilities. The remaining 50% then goes to a cause chosen by the winners of the golf tournament.

Mr Barge, Mr Taylor and their two guests were representing the Legal 500-ranked law firm, and saw off competition from other local companies, organisations, and individuals to emerge victorious.

Despite not turning up to the event with a nomination in mind, they said after hearing about The Movement Centre, there was no doubt as to where their winnings would be sent.

The decision by the pair based at Aaron & Partners’ Shrewsbury office meant The Movement Centre received a donation of £2,000 on the day.

Mr Barge, head of the Family Law team at Aaron & Partners, said: “We hadn’t gone there particularly thinking we were going to win, so when it was announced that we had, it was a bit of a shock – and meant we really needed to make a decision.

“It was a pleasure to take part in Perspective’s Golf Day, and it was only fitting that we also donated our winnings to their chosen charity.

“Hopefully the money will make a real difference to the amazing work they do.”

Following the event, Mr Barge and Mr Taylor, a Dispute Resolution and Insolvency Partner, visited The Movement Centre to see first-hand the vital work done there, and officially present the cheque.

The charity provides targeted training therapy, helping children across the UK gain movement, control and independence.

Mr Barge added: “It’s such a worthwhile cause and a really nice group of people who run it. They are a local charity really concentrating on getting children walking again.

“It’s so important that local organisations like The Movement Centre receive support. They’ve got great recognition locally and we think they deserve more profile on a national stage.”

The Movement Centre said support from Perspective – including Aaron & Partners’ most recent pledge – helped it raise £200,000 in a one-year period.

Curtis Langley from The Movement Centre said: “We would like to thank both Perspective and Aaron & Partners for their kind gesture, which will go a long way to helping those we support.

“Our trustees recently made the decision to lower the cost to our families, meaning that The Movement Centre now contribute 75% of the cost.

“Our aim is to further increase that, and ultimately make the treatment completely free to all families attending.

“That can only be done through the kind support of people and organisations that hear our story and want to help.”

Julian Lowe from Perspective Financial Group said: “After a hugely successful event, we were delighted to hear the Aaron & Partners team would also be donating their winnings to The Movement Centre.

“We’re so proud to have played a big part in helping this organisation. It’s a fantastic, worthy cause and we hope to be working with their team for a long time to come.”