Shrewsbury estate agent to swap suit for football kit as he prepares to play alongside Real Madrid legend

The latest team member to join Shropshire Estate Agent Samuel Wood, will be swapping his suit for his football kit as he prepares to play in a once-in-a-lifetime match alongside football superstar Roberto Carlos.

Samuel Wood ‘teammate’ and Bull in The Barne Sunday League player, George Robinson, aged 30, from Shrewsbury

George Robinson, 30, from Shrewsbury, joined the sales team at Samuel Wood a month ago. But he’s been wearing his football kit for The Bull in the Barne, Shrewsbury Sunday League team, for five years.

The kit is in the same Samuel Wood brand colours, so George is right at home in both roles and getting a constant reminder at work that the biggest game of his life is coming up.

George plays left-wing for the Division One District Sunday League team, which means he will be playing very closely against Roberto Carlos, the World Cup and Champions League winner of former Brazil and Real Madrid fame.

George, who’s known as ‘Robbo’ by his teammates, said he could not believe his team had won the eBay Dream Transfer raffle, to sign a legend off eBay in support of Football Beyond Borders, a charity that helps disadvantaged young people in the community.

“I know you could enter as many times as you wanted for £5 a ticket and we only entered once, so it’s amazing we won the raffle.

“Roberto Carlos is a football hero of everyone on the team. Last year I took a free kick in a match, and I said to my teammates ‘I’m going to do a Roberto Carlos kick’ because he is regarded as the best left-back in history and is famous for his free kicks. I can’t believe I am going to play alongside him.

“I think we will be excited, nervous and there will be a lot of anticipation. But I can speak for all of us when I say we are grateful for the opportunity and eager to impress him on the pitch.”

George said the friendly is expected to take place next month, but the date, venue and opposing team are still to be confirmed.

“The One Show are filming a documentary of the match and despite the amazing opportunity to play with Roberto and for our opponents to play him, it’s still a charity friendly and we want to be as authentic about that as we can.”

While ‘Robbo’ waits to play alongside Roberto, he is getting on with his day job as part of the Samuel Wood Shrewsbury team.