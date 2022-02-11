Former Shropshire business of the year added to Spark Social line-up

Former Shropshire business of the year Pave Aways has been added to the guest line-up for this month’s flagship Spark Social Conference, organisers have revealed.

PPave Aways’ managing director Steven Owen

The company, which has its Shropshire headquarters at Knockin, near Oswestry, is one of the county’s leaders when it comes to delivering on social and environmental value having been involved in numerous community-related projects and supporting local and national charities.

Pave Aways’ managing director Steven Owen will provide private sector companies joining the virtual event on Feb 17 with valuable insight into the importance of having an effective CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) strategy and explain why it makes sound commercial sense.

Emma Chapman, manager for the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, which will host the event along with Shropshire Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Pave Aways will be bringing its knowledge and expertise to this event. The company has a fantastic track record of leading a very effective CSR programme, delivering and supporting on a vast range of community and charitable projects and its expertise and knowledge will be invaluable to those attending the conference.

“In today’s economic landscape, it really doesn’t matter what size your business is. There are multiple benefits to becoming a more socially and environmentally conscious organisation from helping you grow your customer base to attracting inward investment and helping with employee retention.

“Our aim with Spark Social is to support all businesses who want to take their corporate social responsibilities seriously and highlight the importance of partnering with social enterprises as they progress and grow.

“Through presentations, webinars and networking opportunities, the event will ensure private sector companies across the county have all the knowledge and know-how to develop and run a successful corporate social responsibility strategy.”

Titled Purpose to Profit, the free, half day, event will run virtually from 10am to 1.30pm.

Mark Barrow, Executive Director of Place at Shropshire Council, will also be among those speaking at the event.

He added: “We have a real opportunity with this event to start delivering greater social and environmental benefits in our local communities by encouraging stronger working partnerships between the private sector and social enterprises.

“We are certain there will be many positive outcomes, many of which will help to shape the county’s economic landscape as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic.”

For more details and to register, visit https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/events/spark-social-conference-2021-purpose-to-profit/

The event is funded through the Shropshire Council-led ARG Economic Recovery programme.