Internet council star Jackie Weaver set for Marches celebration of women in business

Britain’s most famous council clerk is to be a star guest at a special event to celebrate the role of women in business across the Marches.

Jackie Weaver

Jackie Weaver – who shot to fame when a video of a controversial meeting of Handforth Parish Council went viral across social media – will make a special appearance at the International Women’s Day event on March 8.

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, businesswoman Hollie Whittles, the Federation of Small Businesses and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to organise the annual high-profile event at Shrewsbury Town’s Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium.

It is being supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, with LEP chief executive Rachel Laver among the speakers.

Jackie – who lives in north Shropshire and went viral just over a year ago as she tried to bring order to a chaotic meeting of the Cheshire council – will make a remote appearance at the Shropshire event as befits her reputation as an internet sensation.

Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire said she was delighted that Jackie had been able to make time to appear at the event.

“Anybody who saw the video of the infamous Handforth Parish Council meeting will know just how much of a role model for women Jackie is. Her calm authority helped overcome an enormously challenging situation and established her as a national heroine.

“We are thrilled that she can join us for this fabulous event, which promises to be an unmissable celebration of all that is best about women in business and a great opportunity for many of us to get together in person for the first time in nearly two years.”

Hollie, who runs Shropshire digital business specialist FraggleWorks and is West Midlands regional chair for the FSB, said star speakers would be sharing their stories and top tips from their areas of expertise.

They include Rachel Laver, who will detail some of the work of the Marches LEP in steering economic growth across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, Trudie Adcock, global enterprise learning director at pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, Rayeesa Asghar-Sandys, owner of Hereford-based Indian food specialists Spiced by Rayeesa and Ann Johnson, equality, diversity and social inclusion consultant and managing director of Wave-length CIC.

Hollie said:“While this is a day of global celebration and recognition of women’s achievements, we want to have something a little more home grown that shows how Shropshire and the Marches is punching above its weight when it comes to women in business, leadership and influencing roles.

“We are delighted that such a prestigious line-up of women will join us to share their stories of the challenges and obstacles which sometimes face women in business and how they have successfully overcome them.”

Kelly Roberts, of Shropshire Chamber, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Marches Growth Hub, Fraggleworks and the FSB to deliver a truly outstanding event highlighting a fantastic line up of inspirational speakers while showcasing everything that is great with Shropshire.”

The event, in the football club’s Sovereign Suite, runs from 9.45am to 1.30pm and costs £10 per ticket.

For more details and to book your place click here.