Nominations open for High Street Heroes 2022 awards

Telford and Wrekin business owners who have made a positive impact on the high street could see their name up in lights as nominations open for the first round of High Street Heroes 2022 awards.

Nominate your High Street Heroes. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

The accolades recognise unsung heroes who have provided ongoing support to their local communities and offer a service to be proud of.

As well as new start-up ventures, the awards also acknowledge longstanding businesses in the borough and those which go the extra mile for their customers.

Votes for High Street Heroes are open for businesses in different industry sectors across all Telford and Wrekin borough towns including Dawley, Newport, Wellington, Ironbridge, Oakengates and Madeley.

The first round of nominations will open on 7 February and close on 31 March with the winners announced in May.

A second round of nominations will then open on 1 August and close on 30 September 2022.

The winners for the second round will be announced in November in the run-up to ‘Small Business Saturday’ on Saturday 26 November – a day which highlights the importance of shopping local, not just around Christmas time but all year round.

The first awards were made in November 2021 when 30 businesses across Telford and Wrekin were recognised for their contribution to the high street and local communities.

Awards were handed out to businesses ranging from menswear outlets and florists to hairdressers and delicatessens.

The council’s Pride in Our High Street programme continues to support local businesses and retailers and since the initiative was launched across Telford and Wrekin, it has awarded businesses over £390,000 in start-up grants.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said: “We are really proud of our high street businesses and retailers and these awards are a fantastic way of recognising them.

“Many have gone above and beyond to relaunch on the high street or reinvent themselves and remain committed to their local community.

“We’re delighted that many of our residents continue to shop local and we hope that as many people as possible nominate their favourite businesses to show how much they mean to them.”

Anyone can vote for their favourite high street business via the High Street Heroes nomination form here.