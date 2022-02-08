Loft Empire Instaloft announces appointment of new Managing Director

Instaloft Ltd, the UK’s largest installer of loft storage solutions, has announced the appointment of new Managing Director, Rachael Moss.

Rachael Moss, Managing Director of Instaloft

With over 20 years’ experience within operations and sales at a director level in the commercial and retail market sectors, Rachael brings with her extensive knowledge in strategic planning, sales, and operational management, along with excellent skills in relationship management. Her experience in the design and implementation of structural and personnel targets, training and accountabilities make her a strong and pro-active leader ideally placed to assist in the next stage of Instaloft’s expansion.

In joining the £14 million loft empire, Rachael will work closely alongside founder, Rob Stone, to drive the company’s ambitious plans for growth as they aim to reach a turnover of £30 million within the next 2 years.

- Advertisement -

Rachael Moss, newest Managing Director of Instaloft, confirmed: “I am hugely looking forward to taking on my new role with Rob & Instaloft, bringing over 20 years Sales & Operations management experience to the team so we can maximise the performance & growth ahead for our brands. I am genuinely excited for the opportunity to work with such an innovative, visionary founder to maximise the growth for 2022 and drive the far-reaching strategic direction of the business”

Founder and Director of Instaloft, Rob Stone, said: “I am ecstatic to welcome Rachael as the new Managing Director for Instaloft Ltd. She brings a wealth of sales and operations experience with her from a strong home improvements background, and she will undoubtedly be instrumental in helping us to take Instaloft to even higher levels. I’m excited to see what the next year will bring for us, and what Rachael will be able to achieve for both our customers and our employees.”

Headquartered in Telford, with regional offices in Essex, Reading, Peterborough, Newport, and Wakefield, Instaloft was founded by Rob in October 2014 who successfully scaled the business from a ‘one-man band’ operating out of a 3-bedroom, semi-detached house in Telford, to a £14-million turnover empire employing over 150 people in just 7 years.