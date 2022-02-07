Morris Property praises its rising stars during National Apprenticeship Week

Morris Property is shining a light on its young talent as part of National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from 7th to 13th February, highlighting the importance of apprenticeships in expanding career opportunities for students in Shropshire.

From left, Apprentice George Hartshorne with Morris Joinery Foreman Jamie Goffin in the workshop in Bicton, Shrewsbury

The Shropshire-based contractor has given opportunities to new apprentice site managers on its construction sites in Shrewsbury and Telford and bench joiners at its Shrewsbury joinery workshop.

The team has prioritised expanding access to apprenticeship programmes and is facilitating networking opportunities with its sub-contractors to ensure apprentices and work experience students gain access to opportunities within the sector.

- Advertisement -

“Apprenticeships provide young people with invaluable skills and the environment to learn on the job while earning a salary. They get to meet a great network of tradespeople which in turn paves the way for long-term career success in the sector,” said Morris Property’s COO James West.

Working with Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Telford College, Morris Property is providing additional on-site training opportunities with the aim of expanding the talent pipeline, specifically within the construction industry.

Apprentice George Hartshorne is studying Bench Joinery Level 2 at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and joined Morris Property’s joinery team in their Shrewsbury workshop last month.

George said: “I wasn’t interested in the typical college route, so being in the workshop four days a week is perfect for me. It’s the best place to learn new skills. I’m using a range of machinery and tools to produce quality pieces of work that need to reach Morris’s high standards. My advice to anyone considering an apprenticeship would be to make the most of every opportunity as you will learn new skills that will help you throughout your life.”