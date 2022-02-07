Major new scheme planned at Shrewsbury Business Park

Plans have been submitted for a major new scheme located at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Hay Yard, Shrewsbury Business Park – Artist’s Impression

Alaska Property Group have submitted a planning application to Shropshire Council for the Hay Yard, a group of small offices and studios arranged around a landscaped courtyard and garden, located within the Business Park.

Most units are single storey but some have the benefit of a mezzanine floor.

For the first time on the Park, the Hay Yard offers companies the opportunity to buy a freehold of a small unit of even 1,000 sq ft. at prices from £195,000 + vat . Units are also available for leasing.

“In these times of Covid, small companies are forced into space with a shared entrance and shared toilets”, said Alan Hay of Alaska; “the Hay Yard gives a company total control as each unit has its own entrance, staff facilities and security.”

The 25,000 sq ft scheme is to be built in two phases. Part of the first phase has already secured interest from three local companies wishing to relocate.

It is hoped that provided planning permission is secured, the first phase will be ready before the end of 2022.

Shrewsbury Business Park is a 30-acre offices development by Alaska Property Group in association with Shropshire Council. Selling Agents for Alaska are Cooper Green Pooks of Shrewsbury.