Bridgnorth businesses in line for accolades

Community campaign Love Bridgnorth has announced that several of the town’s independent shops have been nominated for retail recognition.

Becky Ray of Urban Angel

The stores have been named as ‘most loved’ businesses as part of a national ‘Love Local’ day initiative led by shop local advocates ShopAppy.com

The businesses nominated by members of the public include Jason Bradley of Beamans & Sons Butchers in Underhill Street, Becky Ray and Cara Pelucci of Urban Angel in the High Street and Michelle Ealey of Hopskotch on Whitburn Street.

“Love Local day on February 14 will be centred on sharing the appreciation of all things local,” explained Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth.

“We are delighted that our town’s businesses are nominated and are joining in this campaign. At a much-needed moment, members of the community have taken time to share how much they appreciate local shops.

“I hope we can also show that by spending our money with them – and all our other great local shops – over the next days, weeks and months.”

Bridgnorth became a ‘ShopAppy’ town after securing a grant from Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery fund, with the online browsing and shopping platform being launched in November.

“The idea of ShopAppy is that it showcases all the businesses and facilities available in Bridgnorth,” explained Sally.

“Two thirds of shoppers browse online before they buy – and this gives them a chance to check out what Bridgnorth has to offer before either visiting or making a purchase. Since going live the Bridgnorth site has received over 27,000 hits and has 2,600 local users.”

Dr Jackie Mulligan, founder of ShopAppy, added: “It has been a challenging time for our town centres and high streets, but we know there is tremendous love for local businesses so we need to champion them.

“The nominations highlight the importance and positive impact these shops have in the life of our communities and commercial hearts and how critical they will be to the social and economic recovery of towns like Bridgnorth.”