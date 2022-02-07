8.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 7, 2022

Bridgnorth businesses in line for accolades

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Community campaign Love Bridgnorth has announced that several of the town’s independent shops have been nominated for retail recognition.

Becky Ray of Urban Angel
Becky Ray of Urban Angel

The stores have been named as ‘most loved’ businesses as part of a national ‘Love Local’ day initiative led by shop local advocates ShopAppy.com

The businesses nominated by members of the public include Jason Bradley of Beamans & Sons Butchers in Underhill Street, Becky Ray and Cara Pelucci of Urban Angel in the High Street and Michelle Ealey of Hopskotch on Whitburn Street.

- Advertisement -

“Love Local day on February 14 will be centred on sharing the appreciation of all things local,” explained Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth.

“We are delighted that our town’s businesses are nominated and are joining in this campaign. At a much-needed moment, members of the community have taken time to share how much they appreciate local shops.

“I hope we can also show that by spending our money with them – and all our other great local shops – over the next days, weeks and months.”

Bridgnorth became a ‘ShopAppy’ town after securing a grant from Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery fund, with the online browsing and shopping platform being launched in November.

“The idea of ShopAppy is that it showcases all the businesses and facilities available in Bridgnorth,” explained Sally.

“Two thirds of shoppers browse online before they buy – and this gives them a chance to check out what Bridgnorth has to offer before either visiting or making a purchase. Since going live the Bridgnorth site has received over 27,000 hits and has 2,600 local users.”

Dr Jackie Mulligan, founder of ShopAppy, added: “It has been a challenging time for our town centres and high streets, but we know there is tremendous love for local businesses so we need to champion them.

“The nominations highlight the importance and positive impact these shops have in the life of our communities and commercial hearts and how critical they will be to the social and economic recovery of towns like Bridgnorth.”

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP