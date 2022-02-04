Shropshire accountancy firm goes global with recruitment campaign

A Shropshire accountancy firm has gone global with its flexible approach to recruitment in order to attract the most talented candidates.

Natasha Eveson, HR advisor at Dyke Yaxley

The team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury and Telford, is committed to growing its staff and now the company has an impressive international workforce.

HR Advisor Natasha Eveson said: “The pandemic has shown that we don’t all need to be sitting in our Shrewsbury or Telford offices to deliver the best service to our clients.

“With specialist skills like tax and audit in short supply right across the UK, we have found alternative ways to fill our vacancies and worked to shape the available roles around the right candidates.”

Natasha said as part of its innovative approach, the company had hired staff to work remotely in different countries including a tax advisor in Australia and an audit senior based in South Africa.

“Our newest colleagues are now working seamlessly alongside our UK team, and our existing colleagues in our sister business DY USA, to create our truly international operation, and we are all embracing this new way of working.”

As part of its campaign, Natasha said the company had also reviewed its reward and benefits package, and increased its staff referral incentive payment to £3,000.

“Although we’ve taken on new staff, we have ambitious plans to grow the business even further and we are still looking to fill specialist vacancies in our audit, tax and payroll teams.

“We’d be delighted to welcome local candidates of course, but the beauty of our flexible working model is we can attract applications from anyone who is interested in a career with us, regardless of their location.”

Dyke Yaxley will also be recruiting for their Trainee Training Programme from the end of March where they will be looking for eight to ten trainees with varying levels of experience.

“We’re very keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have the experience and skills to fill one of our vacant positions, and there are real opportunities available at Dyke Yaxley for candidates who have a forward-thinking and positive approach,” said Natasha