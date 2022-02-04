3.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 4, 2022

Shropshire accountancy firm goes global with recruitment campaign

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire accountancy firm has gone global with its flexible approach to recruitment in order to attract the most talented candidates.

Natasha Eveson, HR advisor at Dyke Yaxley
Natasha Eveson, HR advisor at Dyke Yaxley

The team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury and Telford, is committed to growing its staff and now the company has an impressive international workforce.

HR Advisor Natasha Eveson said: “The pandemic has shown that we don’t all need to be sitting in our Shrewsbury or Telford offices to deliver the best service to our clients.

- Advertisement -

“With specialist skills like tax and audit in short supply right across the UK, we have found alternative ways to fill our vacancies and worked to shape the available roles around the right candidates.”

Natasha said as part of its innovative approach, the company had hired staff to work remotely in different countries including a tax advisor in Australia and an audit senior based in South Africa.

“Our newest colleagues are now working seamlessly alongside our UK team, and our existing colleagues in our sister business DY USA, to create our truly international operation, and we are all embracing this new way of working.”

As part of its campaign, Natasha said the company had also reviewed its reward and benefits package, and increased its staff referral incentive payment to £3,000.

“Although we’ve taken on new staff, we have ambitious plans to grow the business even further and we are still looking to fill specialist vacancies in our audit, tax and payroll teams.

“We’d be delighted to welcome local candidates of course, but the beauty of our flexible working model is we can attract applications from anyone who is interested in a career with us, regardless of their location.”

Dyke Yaxley will also be recruiting for their Trainee Training Programme from the end of March where they will be looking for eight to ten trainees with varying levels of experience.

“We’re very keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have the experience and skills to fill one of our vacant positions, and there are real opportunities available at Dyke Yaxley for candidates who have a forward-thinking and positive approach,” said Natasha

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP