Aico revealed as headline sponsor for Pedal the Borders

Aico is this year’s headline sponsor of the ‘Pedal the Borders’ cycling event, in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund supported by Adrenaline Sporting Events.

Pictured are Alan Lewis, Adrenaline Sporting Events, Naomi Atkin, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Mark Harris, The Business Company, Jane Pritchard and Alex Garmston, Aico

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Aico focus on Business Enterprise, building relationships with local businesses and organisations contributing towards sustainability within the community. They have built a strong relationship with Adrenaline sporting Events supporting the Oswestry-based company since 2019.

Aico is set to continue the support through 2022 by becoming the headline sponsor for Pedal the Borders in July where the race will commence and finish at their headquarters in Oswestry. Aico is pleased to support in various ways, including volunteering on the day and colleague participation. The 2021 Pedal the Borders event saw 21 Aico colleagues from across the UK taking part.

Pedal The Borders brings together people of all levels of fitness, taking part in sporting events for reasons ranging from competition, charity, fitness, or fun! The participants vary from fearful first-timers to competitive cyclists.

Alex Garmston, Marketing Manager for Aico who will be participating in the event comments: “It is great that we are the headline sponsor for Pedal the Borders again this year and working with Adrenaline Sporting Events throughout 2022. I’ve volunteered to support the event last year which raised much-needed funds fo Lingen Davies, seeing the success of the event has inspired me to challenge myself and participate in the event this year.”

Adrenaline Sporting Events aim to offer innovative and exciting sporting opportunities to bring together the community. They organise running and cycling events in Oswestry and beyond.

Alan Lewis, Founder of Adrenaline Sporting Events spoke of the success of the event “After the huge success of the event in 2021 we are thrilled to be back on the 17th of July for 2022. We have added a new 50k route to the event, this will allow more cyclists to enjoy and be involved. The 100k route will take in the breath-taking Lake Vyrnwy like in 2021 and the start and finish area at Aico will have a festival feel.”

The event is in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund which has been funding projects to improve cancer services across Shropshire, Telford, and Mid Wales for nearly 40 years.

Helen Knight, Development Manager for Lingen Davies said: “We are delighted to have Aico supporting us again in 2022, Pedal the Borders was an incredibly successful event last year, and having Aico host the event made that possible.

“The Aico staff team all got behind the event, from taking part in the cycling or volunteering. We know that 2022 can be bigger and better, and hosting the launch at the Cancer Centre on Friday, was a great opportunity to show case the new clinic news that the charity has just invested in. These clinic rooms will allow patients who are newly diagnosed with cancer some time to think, to ask questions, and talk about their treatment and worries. Space like this in any hospital is difficult to come by, so Lingen Davies are delighted to be able to invest in this way. A huge thanks to Aico and all the other sponsors that get behind Pedal the Borders.”