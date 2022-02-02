Local tech duo launch new donation tool for charities

A Shropshire-based tech start-up has recently launched a new contactless charity donation solution to help address the challenges of digital donations.

Peter Norton and Gillian Nunn

NextGenDonate uses personalised, highly adhesive stickers coded with an RFID tag to turn any object and environment into a contactless donation point. The solution allows donors to easily tap and pay their preferred amount using Apple Pay, Google Pay or card, with the option of adding Gift Aid.

Aimed at smaller organisations in the third sector, the stickers can be used at any fundraising event, on collection boxes or at corporate sponsor venues. It also enables charities to stay in touch with donors in a GDPR-compliant way to keep them informed of activities and new fundraising drives.

The duo behind the solution, Gillian Nunn and Peter Norton, hope it will enable smaller, more locally focussed charities, as well as churches, museums and hospices, to not only make fundraising easier but also boost the value of their average cash donation.

“The lower footfall in shopping centres and other key locations over the last two years has certainly made it harder for smaller charities to get out into their communities and engage donors, but the transition to a cashless society has been presenting challenges for much longer,” said Gillian.

“It’s essential that grass-roots charities with smaller budgets can get the tools they need to diversify their fundraising activities and build ongoing financial support. We’re already working with a number of charities across Shropshire and it’s been fantastic to see the results they’ve achieved.”

The solution also allows charities to instantly transfer funds raised into their bank account, as well as providing in-depth reports into who donated, how much they spent and whether they added Gift Aid; all highly valuable data for future marketing and fundraising campaigns.

“As the fundraising landscape changes, charities also need to make fundraising more interactive and less transactional,” explained Gill. “With this tool, the donor immediately gets a thank you message and information on how their donation will help. We see the real value for charities as having the chance to build lasting relationships with donors that could ensure their support for years to come.”

Whilst the solution has initially been promoted in Shropshire, NextGenDonate is aiming to expand its reach beyond the county to support more small-scale charities nationwide.