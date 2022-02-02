9.3 C
Law firm expands contentious probate offering into Ludlow

A Ludlow law firm has announced the expansion of its contentious probate offering to help meet growing demand.

Peter Stephens, Robert Weston and Janna Vigar of mfg Solicitors
Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors has announced that Robert Weston, partner and one of the country’s leading will dispute lawyers, will now be based between the firm’s Kidderminster headquarters and Ludlow as part of the firm’s expansion of its wills and estate dispute services.

Robert Weston said: “More and more people in Ludlow are now relying on our legal services and there has been particular increase in demand for contentious probate advice – especially for high value estates and cases involving farms.

“I am delighted that I’ll be spending more time in Ludlow, helping and supporting clients. Ultimately, it brings more of our services under one roof, while also making use of our network of offices.”

Mr Weston is head of the firm’s contentious probate team and has led a number of successful and high-profile High Court cases.

Recognised as a top tier solicitor in the industry’s Legal 500 guide, in Ludlow he will work closely with partners Peter Stephens and Richard Connolly.

This summer will mark seven years since mfg Solicitors merged with Ludlow’s Phillips and Co. Since then the firm has expanded rapidly, offering a wider variety of legal services for individuals and businesses across Ludlow, Shropshire and into Wales.

