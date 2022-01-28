Shropshire video agency premieres new company name

A Shropshire video production agency has a new name as it targets further growth after a decade of success in the industry.

Jack Brodie and Ian Dewhirst from the re-branded Colada Creative

Highly respected JAKINB Media is being relaunched as Colada Creative to mark the success of its first ten years in business.

The agency, founded in 2011 by managing director Jack Brodie, has seen significant growth over recent years, and is currently recruiting for two post-production roles.

Colada Creative works with UK and international clients across a range of industries including manufacturing, education, medical, housing and hospitality to produce high quality, engaging video content.

Jack said: “I started producing video content when I was at college. But since then, the way in which businesses use video content has drastically evolved alongside the growth of social media and video streaming platforms.

“We pride ourselves on the ability to film and produce high quality content that stands the test of time. As we continue to grow and work with larger clients, we knew it was the right time to change the name of the business to something that resonates our style of working.”

“We never see our work as one-off projects,” he added. “We thrive in developing long term relationships with our clients and integrating our work into their ongoing marketing strategy.”

Over the ten years of operating, the team at Colada Creative has travelled the globe working for well-known brands and broadcasters, including BT Sport, Hager, Protolabs, Pol Roger and the Department for International Trade.

Video producer Ian Dewhirst added: “Jack started the company by borrowing equipment while he was a student. Now, we offer full-service video that has been seen by an international audience, across numerous sectors, all from our base in Shropshire.”

“We’re dedicated to working with clients to create a project plan that is specific for each client’s needs, but always resulting in quality content that is second to none.”