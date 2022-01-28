Shropshire Chamber of Commerce launches 2022 business awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has officially launched its 2022 business awards – revealing a host of new categories to reflect the changing economic climate.

Shropshire Chamber’s team at the launch of the 2022 business awards. Photo: Chris Pritchard / Shropshire Live

The Chamber unveiled its plans for this year’s competition at a launch event held at Salop Leisure, in front of a big gathering of business leaders.

Alongside the business ‘Oscars’ night on June 10 at Telford’s International Centre, there will also be a conference and expo this year, held at the Mercure Telford Centre hotel on June 8.

“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are established among the largest events of their kind in the country, and we are so excited to be back,” said chief executive Richard Sheehan.



“Alongside our traditional categories like company of the year, best new business and best small business, we have added new categories which reflect the challenges Shropshire businesses have faced.



“In addition to this, our conference in the build-up to the awards will give us the chance to bring top-level speakers to the county, to tackle the issues that matter to our local business community.”



Mr Sheehan added there seemed to be a huge appetite for a return to the awards gala night for the first time since 2019. Judging by the huge level of advance ticket sales he said it was looking set to be a sell-out.

Launched in 2001, the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards have attracted audiences of up to 900 people for the black-tie celebration.

This year’s business award categories are:

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: The showpiece award for an all-round star performer, flying the flag for Shropshire business excellence.

BEST NEW BUSINESS: For businesses in any sector, formed since January 2020.

BEST SMALL BUSINESS: For businesses in any sector employing up to 10 full-time equivalent staff, demonstrating a high level of success.

OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE: For companies which go the extra mile in looking after the needs of their clients.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE: For companies with impressive export or import track records, and strong overseas links.

COVID RESPONSE AWARD: For any business which has had to regroup, rebrand, relaunch or reposition itself as a result of the pandemic.

MANUFACTURING AND ENGINEERING: For companies which ‘make things’ and are continuing our proud industrial heritage.

WELLBEING IN THE WORKPLACE: For companies which recognise the importance of supporting both the physical and mental wellbeing of staff.

INNOVATION: For companies who have spotted a gap in the market, and thought outside the box to fill it.

SUSTAINABILITY: For environmentally aware businesses which promote innovative practices, processes or technology.

YOUNG BUSINESS PERSON: Open to anyone aged 30 or below in January 2022, who demonstrates flair, commitment and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Entries for the awards are now open, with a closing date in early April. All the details can be found on the new awards website, www.shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com.

More details about the conference and expo programme – as well as the celebrity guest speaker for the awards night – will be announced in the coming weeks