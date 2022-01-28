10.3 C
Autocraft celebrate five new manufacturer approvals

Autocraft Telford have added Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep to its impressive portfolio of vehicle manufacturer approvals as part of the Stellantis Multi-Brand Accident Repair Programme.

Matt Ellison and Darren Fielding at Autocraft Telford, with the new fully electric Fiat 500 La Prima Convertible
This latest approval allows Autocraft’s technicians to receive ongoing training from these brands in order to maintain the highest levels of quality and safety, repairing all vehicles back to manufacturer standards.

In January 2021, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA Groupe merged to form a new entity called Stellantis.

Stellantis offers a full spectrum of choice from luxury, premium and mainstream passenger vehicles to pickup trucks, SUVs and light commercial vehicles, as well as dedicated mobility, financial, and parts and service brands Autocraft have now been confirmed as part of the new Stellantis Multi-Brand Accident Repair Programme which was created in January 2022, receiving the approval to repair all of the vehicle manufacturers that fall under the Stellantis brand.

Matt & Darren Fielding, Directors of Autocraft are delighted to be part of the Stellantis Multi-Brand Accident Repair Programme in 2022.

“This is another fine accolade for our team. We are proud to be working with Stellantis and to add Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep to our group of manufacturer approvals.”

