January’s Shropshire Business Live TV set to air

January’s edition of Shropshire Business Live TV airs today, with news from the local business community and guests dropping into the studio for a chat.

Shropshire Business Live TV

Presented by Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard and broadcast live from the Yarrington studio in Shrewsbury the show airs this lunchtime at 12.30pm via sbltv.co.uk.

On the show this month we chat with Steve Baxter from Forbes Baxter Associates who will be talking us through some fascinating research into the attitudes of SMEs towards business and marketing.

Carl is on location in Shifnal talking to Dean Carrol, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Physical Infrastructure, about town centre regeneration.

Nick Jones from Throgmorton Wealth Management Associates joins the team in the studio to discuss how to plan for your future with an easy to use one page planner.

Chris Jones from Tax Reclaim UK tells us all about an event that’s taking place in Shrewsbury on Monday – a business planning masterclass powered by ActionCOACH®.

Laura Lougher from Lanyon Bowlder joins Chris to chat about the current commercial property market in Shropshire.

Carl chats to Neal Hooper from Aico to find out more about the Aico|HomeLINK Community Awards designed to recognise excellence within social housing and the local community.

There’s news of our own as we reveal SBLTV Knowledge – a new business portal for Shropshire.

Plus, there’s all the latest Shropshire business news throughout the show.

Watch online from 12.30pm via sbltv.co.uk or on-demand afterwards.