9.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 27, 2022

January’s Shropshire Business Live TV set to air

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

January’s edition of Shropshire Business Live TV airs today, with news from the local business community and guests dropping into the studio for a chat.

Shropshire Business Live TV
Shropshire Business Live TV

Presented by Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard and broadcast live from the Yarrington studio in Shrewsbury the show airs this lunchtime at 12.30pm via sbltv.co.uk.

On the show this month we chat with Steve Baxter from Forbes Baxter Associates who will be talking us through some fascinating research into the attitudes of SMEs towards business and marketing.

- Advertisement -

Carl is on location in Shifnal talking to Dean Carrol, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Physical Infrastructure, about town centre regeneration.

Nick Jones from Throgmorton Wealth Management Associates joins the team in the studio to discuss how to plan for your future with an easy to use one page planner.

Chris Jones from Tax Reclaim UK tells us all about an event that’s taking place in Shrewsbury on Monday – a business planning masterclass powered by ActionCOACH®.

Laura Lougher from Lanyon Bowlder joins Chris to chat about the current commercial property market in Shropshire.

Carl chats to Neal Hooper from Aico to find out more about the Aico|HomeLINK Community Awards designed to recognise excellence within social housing and the local community.

There’s news of our own as we reveal SBLTV Knowledge – a new business portal for Shropshire.

Plus, there’s all the latest Shropshire business news throughout the show.

Watch online from 12.30pm via sbltv.co.uk or on-demand afterwards.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP