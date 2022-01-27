Bluebird Care Shropshire launches care assistant recruitment drive

Bluebird Care Shropshire has kickstarted the New Year with a recruitment drive for up to 60 part-time and full-time Care Assistant roles.

Bob Turner, Care Assistant at Bluebird Care Shropshire

The local home care provider is recruiting across Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Church Stretton.

Despite the challenges created by the pandemic, Bluebird Care Shropshire has continued to deliver exceptional care and support to customers throughout the region. As a result of this incredible feat, the home care provider has experienced an increasing demand for their home care award-winning services.

- Advertisement -

As they enter 2022, Bluebird Care Shropshire has announced a number of new job opportunities for local people as they seek to deliver vital care and support to more people within the Shropshire community.

With full in-house induction training provided, the home care provider is encouraging everybody, whatever their experience, to take the step in 2022 and join their team. Bluebird Care Shropshire has numerous Care Assistants who have joined the provider from all walks of life and only has one requirement: people with kind hearts, dedication, and a desire to make a difference in the lives of others.

To celebrate these new opportunities, from 1st February every new starter at the home care provider will receive a payment based on their weekly hours of up to £600, whilst existing team members will be given up to £200 as a big thank you for their efforts.

Alongside this, Bluebird Care Shropshire also offers excellent hourly rates, which have recently increased for those over 23 years old by 20% and now pay £11 an hour on weekdays and £12 an hour at weekends, pension contributions, and ultimately great career progression opportunities in a positive and purpose-driven sector. This wage is significantly higher than the government minimum for over 23s, which currently stands at £8.91 per hour. Bluebird Care Shropshire has also been accredited as a Living Wage Employer as a testament to its commitment to offer competitive wages.

If you are interested in learning more about the opportunities at Bluebird Care Shropshire, contact Sammie Milton on 01743 874343 for a chat.

Sammie Milton, Bluebird Care Shropshire Recruitment Officer, said:

“As we enter the New Year, we’re looking to continue to expand our services and reach more vulnerable people across Shropshire. To support this, we’re hoping to attract people who are hard-working, kind, and dedicated, to take the plunge and join us. Bluebird Care Shropshire can offer stability, career progression, and a job that makes a real difference to people’s lives, every single day. With numerous perks, including a joining fee of up to £600, we want to give local people an opportunity to ignite a career in social care. With your help, our customers can continue to enjoy the comforts of their own homes.”