Bensons for Beds opens new concept store in Telford

Bensons for Beds is moving into a new store in Telford in the latest opening of one of its new concept stores designed to offer customers in the area the widest range possible.

The new store has been designed to showcase the wide range of beds and mattresses available

The bed and mattress retailer is moving into Unit 3, The Forge Retail Park, the main out-of-town shopping destination in the area, close to junction five of the M54.

The new store opens on Friday 28 January at 10am, will employ five colleagues and have more than 7,000 square feet of retail space.

- Advertisement -

To mark the occasion, Bensons will be rolling out its iconic purple carpet to welcome visitors who will be offered an additional 10 per cent off items bought over the opening weekend.

It replaces the existing store at the Bridge Retail Park in Telford which had been shared with Harveys until Bensons became a standalone company in 2020.

One of Bensons’ new concept stores, it has been designed to showcase the wide range of beds and mattresses on offer from top brands including Slumberland, iGel, Tempur and Sealy, so that customers can choose the right bed for them to help them get a good night’s sleep.

Bensons’ managing director for retail, Alan Williams, said: “Telford is a great location for us and the move into the new store means we can show the best of what Bensons for Beds has to offer to people in the town and the surrounding region.

“Customers really like our new concept stores where they can see our full ranges and get all the help they need to make the right choice of bed and mattress so they can get the best night’s sleep possible.”

The store will be run by manager David Pilling who has been with the company for six months having been in the furniture industry for the past three years.

The new opening is the latest investment by Bensons under its transformation plan and follows the opening of eight stores in December.