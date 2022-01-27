£1.2 million handed out to support almost 400 Shropshire businesses

Almost 400 Shropshire businesses will receive a share of more than £1.2 million in the coming days to help them survive the Coronavirus pandemic and thrive going forward.

Shropshire Council has paid out the sum in just 10 days since the opening to the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme, with further payments to be processed before the end of the week.

The figure is only a part of the final sum we expect to support businesses with as we urge those eligible to apply sooner than later.

Whilst Government has provided an extension for the receipt of applications, council staff are working to process applications as quickly as possible.

Councillor Ed Potter, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Planning, said:

“We are thrilled to have already paid out more than a million pounds to hundreds of Shropshire businesses as we work tirelessly to support those who are eligible.

“We still have applications rolling in and I would urge all those who do fit the criteria to get their applications in sooner or later so we can process them, iron out any problems and get the money sent out to you.

“The government has given strict criteria that hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses are the ones to benefit from this round of grants, but another round of discretionary grants will be launched soon too.

“We are still finalising the criteria for this round of DARG and will let people know as soon as possible how to apply.”

All applications for the OHLG must be in by no later than Wednesday 18 March, with all payments made before the end of that month.

Businesses that provide sports and physical exercise facilities and those offering personal care, such as hairdressers and non-essential retailers, are excluded from the scheme by Government.

To qualify the business must be trading and on the rating list as of 30 December 2021.

– Less or equal to £15,000: £2,667

– Between £15,001 but less than £51,000: £4,000

– £51,000 or more: £6,000.

To check the eligibility criteria or to apply, visit: shropshire.gov.uk/covid19ohlg