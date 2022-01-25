New Artisan Butchery set to open after £150,000 investment

A Telford business that has invested around £150,000 in an expansion project is set to help transform the centre of Madeley.

Martin Boulton and his site manager Spencer Pitt outside the new shop in Madeley

Boulton’s Artisan Butchery has acquired a double retail unit in Madeley’s Anstice Square and is preparing to open next month.

With an existing shop in Little Dawley, the business is now looking to create up to eight jobs with its new venture.

“We need to recruit up to eight new members of staff, including an apprentice,” said Martin Boulton, who runs the shops with wife Nikola.

“Butchery is an overlooked trade but is a very rewarding career – we have full funding for a two year apprentice so are keen to get a young person on board as soon as possible, as well as other team members,” said Martin, who has been a butcher for over 30 years.

“We have invested around £150,000 in the new premises, as well as receiving a Telford & Wrekin Council Pride in Our High Street grant.

“This is a very exciting expansion for us and good news for Madeley as this is a large new shop in a prominent position.

“It will be an upmarket ‘farm shop’ style butcher with products, including vegetarian and vegan food, as well as fish, all sold at affordable prices,” Martin added.

Sally Themans of community campaign Love Madeley said: “This is great news for the town – we are always encouraging people to ‘shop local’ and this message is really gaining in popularity so we can see Boulton’s being a very popular addition to Madeley’s retail offer.”