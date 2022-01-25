3.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Inflatable theme park in Telford marks first birthday

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford’s mayor had a spring in his step as he helped an inflatable theme park mark its first birthday last Thursday. 

Inflata Nation at Telford Centre welcomed Councillor Amrik Jhawar to mark 12 months in business

Inflata Nation at Telford Centre welcomed Councillor Amrik Jhawar as well as local charities, sports clubs and families to mark 12 months in business. 

The milestone is particularly important for the attraction as just weeks after opening in December 2020 it was forced to close when the region was plunged into tier three coronavirus restrictions. 

The doors were finally able to swing open once again in May and since then the only way has been up for the leisure attraction. 

Speaking at the event, regional manager Steve Allen said: “This birthday party is so important to us. We weren’t able to hold a launch party a year ago because of Covid restrictions and just a few weeks later we were forced to close. 

“To have a crowd here to celebrate with us 12 months later is just brilliant. We’re so grateful to the local community for their support in helping to make us one of the go-to attractions in Telford.

“The feedback from families and community figures has been phenomenal. Both children and adults love it. While we naturally cater for younger ones, there’s nothing like throwing yourself into a huge ball pool and flying down massive slides as an adult.”

The site, which is located next to Primark at Telford Centre, includes an inflatable assault course, a large extra bouncy ‘bubble’ section and a dedicated area for under-fours with a slide and ball pool. 

There’s also mega drop slides, a wobbly gladiator podium and bumper cars.

Mr Allen added: “January is always a time people start taking a closer look at health and fitness, and bouncing is a great way to exercise, stay fit and healthy. 

“It’s amazing how much energy 60 minutes on the inflatables burns.”

