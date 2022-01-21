SMI lands major supply contract with the Co-op

Thermal insulation specialist Seymour Manufacturing International (SMI) has gained a major contract with the Co-op which will see products supplied to more than a dozen of its UK distribution centres.

SMI’s new thermal roll cage liners which are being supplied to the Co-op

The Telford-based company has had a continued relationship with the Co-op for more than 35 years.

This latest deal includes the supply of over 1,000 Tempro® thermal roll cage liners which will be used to keep fresh bananas in the best possible condition for customers, and to reduce food waste.

- Advertisement -

This is a new design with improved thermal properties, compared with previous roll cage liners sold in the past.

The first phase of deliveries was completed prior to Christmas, with the entire order scheduled for completion by the end of September this year.

SMI is the inventor of Tempro®, which remains the most thermally efficient material of its kind.

The UK-manufactured liners will reduce wastage of bananas by preventing them from ripening too quickly during Co-op deliveries.

SMI director Jill Seymour said: “Our Tempro® thermal roll cage covers and liners offer enormous savings and benefits when transporting frozen, chilled or ambient products.

“Products such as the Co-op liners are tailor-made to specific customer requirements, and we have been working hard on refining our designs and trial tests for this project over many months.

“We are delighted to be working with the Co-op organisation on this exciting project, which we are sure will make life considerably easier for their delivery teams and provide outstanding thermal protection.”

The SMI liners are being supplied to Co-op depots in Andover, Avonmouth, Birtley, Cardinal, Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland, Castlewood, Dalcross, Lea Green, Newhouse, Plymouth, Thurrock, and Wellingborough.

They will also be supplied to Co-op’s new depot at Biggleswade which is due to open later this year.

SMI is also supporting the Co-op’s distribution teams by providing installation manuals and video demonstrations for the liners, backed up with a menu of spare or replacement parts.

Seymour Manufacturing International has been saving energy and money for some of the world’s biggest and best-known businesses since the 1980s.

The company has supplied banana roll cage liners and other products to the Co-op for many years.

SMI’s client list is a who’s who of blue-chip brands, including other major retailers such as Waitrose, Morrisons, ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, and Lidl.

SMI also works with the NHS, the Ministry of Defence, and has become a leading thermal insulation supplier for the protection of food, chemicals, agricultural and home delivery products.

The company has its own headquarters on the Stafford Park industrial estate in Telford, Shropshire.