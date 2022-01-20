0.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 20, 2022

Oswestry law firm commended for raising £1.1 million to help secure charities’ futures

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

At a time when charities have all been struggling to raise funds, an Oswestry law firm has been commended for raising over £1.1 million of future income for charity through legacy fundraising.

Victoria Wilson
Victoria Wilson

GHP Legal is one of over 800 law firms nationally, whose work as members of the National Free Wills Network benefits 178 different charities. Last year Network members collectively generated £405 million for those charities.

The National Free Wills Network comprises charities ranging from household names to those with a strong regional or local focus. The purpose of the Network is to offer free Will writing services to the charities’ known supporters.

- Advertisement -

GHP Legal, one of the longest standing independent law firms in the region with offices in Oswestry, Wrexham and Llangollen, is well known for its charity fundraising. As well as supporting national charities, the firm has close ties with several local charities that it has built over the past 50 years.

Victoria Wilson, GHP Legal Partner who heads up the Private Client team at the firm’s Oswestry office, said: “We are proud to be members of the National Free Wills Network which is a unique legacy fundraising organisation, and we are delighted to have received their certificate of appreciation for future charitable contributions of more than £1 million.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP