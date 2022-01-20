Aico announce their charity of the year

Aico has announced that they will be supporting Shrewsbury-based charity, Little Stars Baby Bank for 2022 through their Charity of the Year initiative.

Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison – Aico, Leanne Simcoe – Founder of Little Stars Baby Bank and Lily Ellis, Community Liaison – Aico

Little Stars Baby Bank is a new charity, founded in July 2020; their mission is to

help parents in need of essential baby items through generous donations from

the community, helping to give children the best possible start in life. Since its

inception, the charity has supported over 150 families and distributed over

5,500 preloved essentials to those in need.

Recognising the importance of the support that Little Stars Baby Bank provides

for families across Shropshire, Aico began their support to the charity in 2021.

Initially, Aico colleagues assisted with the creation of marketing material,

including designing a roller banner and offering their video recording equipment

to film a promotional video. After working alongside Little Stars Baby Bank, and

seeing first-hand how much this service was needed within the county, Aico

have committed their continued support throughout 2022.

In order to help the charity to achieve its wider, long-term goals, Aico colleagues

will continue to support through fundraising, volunteering and offering space

within their headquarters for Little Stars Baby Bank to store its donations. Extra

storage space will allow the charity to extend its service to young children who

are in need of school uniforms, winter clothing and footwear.

Leanne Simcoe, Founder of Little Stars Baby Bank comments, “Our partnership

with Aico is extremely special. The support and dedication they provide not

only to ourselves but across the charity sector is second to none.

“Little Stars is a relatively new charity and to have a strong partnership with

Aico means a great deal to us. Aico’s support has given Little Stars the

confidence to grow more than we ever thought possible within our first year.

“The most important thing to me is how Aico understand the impact of having

a baby bank in Shropshire and how our service supports little ones to have

the essentials they need. Without their partnership we wouldn’t have reached

as many families as we have – thank you Aico!”