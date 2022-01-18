Peakes Travel Elite kick off 30th year with top nomination

Shrewsbury travel agency, Peakes Travel Elite, have begun their 30th year of trading with a birthday gift in the form of a top travel nomination.

Peakes Travel Elite, is celebrating 30 years of trading this year

Industry bible, Trade Travel Gazette, have announced that Peakes has been shortlisted as a finalist for Luxury Travel Agency of the Year in the TTG Luxury Travel Awards 2022.

Since 2016 the TTG have shortlisted Peakes as a top 50 travel agency in central England every year, and in 2020 crowned them the UK and Ireland’s number one travel agency. Peakes have now been recognised by TTG for offering exceptional service in the luxury travel market. The winner will be announced at a glittering event in London in early March.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, said, “What a way to see in our 30th year! Being recognised nationally as a top agency in the luxury market is a fantastic achievement and reflects how the business has evolved.”

Frances Peake set up the business in 1992 from her farmhouse kitchen table. Three years later demand for her services saw the business move into a small unit in the Darwin Shopping Centre, and then into a bigger unit two years later with a team of four travel consultants. In 2001, Peakes acquired luxury specialist Ron Morgan Travel, which brought Claire Moore into the business. In 2007 both companies came together at the Mardol premises, and Peakes Travel Elite as we know it today was born.

Claire adds, “We provide incredible luxury holidays with our exceptional customer service, from cruises to adventure tours with our trusted operators. To have been shortlisted for this national award is an honour, and after two incredibly challenging years, this news means all the more to the team here.”