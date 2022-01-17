3.7 C
Pioneering Oswestry co-working centre to include start-up support for new businesses

A pioneering new co-working centre in Oswestry is to include a fully-funded support programme to help local people get their business ideas off the ground.

Vernon Hogg of the Hadleigh Works team
The new co-working centre, Hadleigh Works, is due to open early in 2022 based in the top floor of Oswestry’s Memorial Hall in the town’s Festival Square.

It will feature flexible working space and communal areas available to small businesses and entrepreneurs at a regular fixed fee.

The project has been funded by Shropshire Council’s Economic Growth Recovery Programme using Government funding to directly support business recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the Hadleigh Works team has joined forces with the multi award-winning Birmingham Enterprise Community to offer a free Start Up Sprint programme for up to 20 existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Vernon Hogg of the Hadleigh Works team said: “We don’t just want to provide a space to work. We want to encourage entrepreneurship across the region.

“This scheme will provide support and mentorship for the entrepreneurs of the future and encourage business ideas that will create a legacy of economic growth across Oswestry and the surrounding areas.” 

This Start Up Sprint programme covers six weeks and will take budding new entrepreneurs through the process of turning their ideas into a launched business.

It will include step-by-step guides to the basics of setting up a business as well as giving access to a network of business and community mentors.

Vernon said that it was a real coup to have attracted the expertise and support of the Birmingham Enterprise Community for Oswestry.

The organisation was founded in 2019 with aim of creating a positive social impact through entrepreneurship. It has since developed a range of programmes to support businesses of all sizes, across all sectors.

“The Birmingham Enterprise Community has helped hundreds of businesses successfully start up with this nationally recognised programme. Now we are able to bring that expertise to Oswestry with places for up to 20 delegates funded by the Economic Growth Recovery  Programme,” said Vernon.

For further information about Hadleigh Works or the Start Up Sprint programme, contact info@hadleighworks.com or visit the website at https://hadleighworks.com/

