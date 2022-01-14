New online portal to give Shropshire companies the ‘knowledge’ to succeed

The award-winning media team behind Shropshire Business Live TV is launching a new online portal to help local companies share the secrets of their success.

Carl Jones of Shropshire Business and Chris Pritchard from Shropshire Live are part of the team behind the new online portal

SBLTV Knowledge will be a free-to-access companion service to the monthly live streamed TV show, providing an interactive archive of news, views and top tips for local companies.

The aim is to put businesses directly in touch with each other to exchange advice, or ask questions, as well as building up a jargon-busting library of business support information.

- Advertisement -

There will also be opportunities for businesses to share best practice, take part in polls, and access in-depth discussions, masterclasses and mentoring sessions.

And the portal will include a wide range of impartial live, pre-recorded and downloadable content – in written, audio and video form – compiled and moderated by the team which delivers SBLTV.

SBLTV Knowledge is being developed by Shrewsbury-based multimedia and event production company Yarrington, working in partnership with Shropshire Business magazine, and online news and entertainment service Shropshire Live.

It has been funded by Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery Programme, working in association with The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire. The programme was set up to meet local economic need following the Covid-19 pandemic and deliver Shropshire-wide business outcomes.

Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business and one of the SBLTV presenters, said: “We hope this will be a useful addition to the range of services already on offer from business support agencies across Shropshire.

“This is not about competition, but collaboration. We are creating a bespoke, dynamic and editorially independent information sharing portal which can signpost help, advice, partnership working and networking opportunities.

“We want to showcase people’s views on issues such as work-life balance, create a forum for discussion where no-one is judged, and help companies to connect with local suppliers – keeping the ‘Shropshire pound’ here in the county.”

Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live and another of SBLTV’s presenters, added: “Our monthly SBLTV show will continue to offer a blend of entertainment and information.

“SBLTV Knowledge will complement this by providing a portal for information and impartial tips – delivered by Shropshire businesses, for Shropshire businesses.”

The free service, which is due to launch in March, will include first-hand stories from a wide range of successful Shropshire business people, including their top tips for success and lessons learned along the way.

There will also be ‘mythbusting’ articles which seek to set the record straight over common business misconceptions, and easy-to-understand video ‘how to’ guides, offering practical advice, and exclusive video content.

Mark Allsop, managing director of Yarrington and director of the SBLTV shows, said: “Using our combined multimedia expertise and facilities, we want to bring together like-minded businesses for mutual benefit.

“The site will be built around five basic pillars – business information to watch or read, interactive elements where companies can get involved, useful resources, personal support and development, and up-to-date news on topical talking points.”

Emma Chapman, manager for the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, added: “We are thrilled to be supporting this project through our economic recovery programme.

“The team behind SBLTV are dedicated to helping boost the county’s businesses and this portal sounds the perfect way to help them share learning and grow.

“Countywide, this programme of support has backed numerous projects to the benefit of both the economy and community and this looks to be another real winner.”

SBLTV Knowledge will be seeking to work closely with other business support organisations, offering a platform to share and link to their own resources.

All businesses across the county will be encouraged to take ownership of the information which is made available on the free-to-access service, by helping to populate the portal.

Content will be moderated by the SBLTV Knowledge team of award-winning writers, editors, developers and designers.

The portal is also being seen as a valuable inward investment showcase for Shropshire, giving potential investors a chance to find out more about what our county has to offer, and ask relevant questions.