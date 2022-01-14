Greenspace Architects and Apley shortlisted for prestigious national design award

Ellesmere’s award-winning Greenspace Architects, in partnership with the Apley Estate in Shropshire, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2021 William Sutton Prize for Sustainability and Placemaking.

The visionary Stanmore Garden Community

The visionary Stanmore Garden Community entry is focused on a site on the edge of Bridgnorth and aims to build sustainable imaginatively designed homes, good access, facilities people want and open spaces to encourage healthy living.

The project aims to build on Greenspace’s mixed-tenure ONE Housing Scheme concept and bring it to life on a real site. ONE Housing is designed to help people live in their own homes for longer, regardless of age, income or ability, using careful design and assisted technology to cater to their needs.

Now in its fourth year, the national competition is run in honour of William Sutton, a 19th century entrepreneur who founded the UK’s first door-to-door parcel delivery service and bequeathed his fortune to provide much-needed housing for those on low incomes. His legacy is kept alive today by Clarion Housing Association which exists because of his work and promotes the prize.

If successful, the prize money will be used to fund the next stage of Greenspace’s design work on the project’s masterplan, before engaging in further consultation with the community in Bridgnorth and the surrounding area.

The Stanmore Garden Community masterplan has environmental and social benefits at its core, including dedicating 50% of land to car-free green space, using zero carbon construction principles throughout development, and ensuring all essential services for residents can be found within a short walk.

Kevin Slack, director of Greenspace Architects, said:

“At Stanmore, we plan to demonstrate how a sustainable, beautiful, and connected community for the 21st century can be created simply by designing much-needed houses and public spaces thoughtfully.

“Housing design should be about Placemaking, allowing communities to grow in an environment that is a pleasure to be in, that does not harm the planet, and that eliminates social injustices such as fuel poverty.”

“Our design principles are based on the long-term emotional and physical needs of people, putting those needs before profits.”

Gavin Hamilton, owner of the Apley Estate, added:

“Our aim throughout the development of this project has been to avoid developing a ‘generic’ housing estate that has no individuality and could be found anywhere in the UK.

“We are in this for the long-term future of the town and the surrounding area where we live and work and will continue to do so. We are committed to innovating, bringing fresh ideas and delivering an exemplary sustainable garden community that we and everyone in Bridgnorth can be proud of.”

The winner of the William Sutton Prize for Sustainability and Placemaking will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday 9 March 2022.