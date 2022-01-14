5.6 C
Bradford Estates welcomes Work From Home pioneer

Sustainable Work From Home manufacturer Hutsmith has set up a local production facility after moving to a unit at Shropshire’s Bradford Estates.

Matt Needham, Ben Guest, Luke Brough, Dudley Radford, Paul Knight, Dan Hayes
The pioneering firm, which was founded by Dudley Radford at the beginning of lockdown, will now see the majority of its team work from the estates as they create their sustainably-made Work From Home cabins.  

“We’re delighted to finally be up and running and can’t thank Steve Farrow, and his Estates Management team enough for their support in the move,” said Dudley.  

With a background in energy and a passion for sustainable construction, Dudley setup  Hutsmith up at the start of last year’s lockdown after two decades working for an energy company in London.   

“At the start of the first lockdown, so many people, including us, re-evaluated what they wanted from work and life,” he explained.  

“I was working in a large energy company in the capital and Hutsmith was more of a hobby for me, something to keep me busy on the weekends, but the demand increased massively as soon as the lockdown was announced. 

“Everyone was working and exercising from home and they needed more space and that’s when Hutsmith really kicked off.”  

The team blends together architecture, design and renewable energy expertise alongside a passion for sustainable construction.  

And with a permanent base now at Bradford Estates, Dudley is looking to grow the team and wants to support budding talent from the local area.  

“We’re looking for local people who are interested in design, architecture, joinery or project management who we can train,” Dudley added.  

“We’re passionate about supporting local people and businesses And most of our materials are sourced locally.”

Steve Farrow, Property Director at Bradford Estates, said he was delighted to welcome Hutsmith. 

“Hutsmith’s story is one of great inspiration to many – to see a business thrive the way Dudley and his team have done throughout the pandemic is fantastic,” he said.  

“The values of Bradford Estates and Hutsmith align perfectly with our ambitious sustainability plans for the future of the estates so I am delighted to have Dudley and his team join the myriad of businesses here.  

“We all wish them every success for their new beginning in the Midlands.”   

