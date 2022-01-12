Shropshire financial services company makes ‘significant’ investment in sports data firm

A fast-growing Shropshire financial services company has made a ‘significant’ investment in a pioneering sports data management firm, it has revealed.

From front Global Sports’ Paul Wilkinson, Jason Dunlop and Russell Slade and back row Q directors Lee Fellows, Dave Edwards, Mitchell Gough, Steve Parry, Stuart Mackintosh, Gary Preston and Ryan Wheeler

Q Financial Services, which has bases in Wellington and Shrewsbury, has acquired a ten per cent stake in the Global Sports Data and Technology Group – a leading specialist in the governance and management of sports data.

Global Sports – co-founded by former Cardiff City manager Russell Slade and data expert Jason Dunlop – is currently spearheading major legal moves to ensure footballers and athletes in all sports and at all levels benefit properly from the use of their personal data.

The campaign, called Project Red Card and estimated to be worth around £400million in rights, already has the backing of 1,000 footballers from all levels of the professional game as well as stars from other sports.

Global Sports says that companies outside of football are unlawfully processing the players’ data. This data is being processed by betting, gaming and consultancy businesses.

Stuart Mackintosh, director at Q, said the ‘significant’ investment was a strategic move by the Shropshire firm and would support the continued growth of the business.

“Our consortium from Q Financial Services is delighted to support Global Sports with this investment.

“We see this as an important investment to support professional athletes with the management of their data rights. Many of our clients are professional sportsmen and women.

“This is a clear opportunity to support Global Sports with financial services, commercial finance and financial planning. We are excited to be working with Jason and Russell on this leading global project in sport.”

Russell Slade said the move – for an undisclosed sum – was a positive step for all involved.

“We are very pleased to have secured this major investment. It will enable Global Sports to deliver and develop services to professional athletes to support their data rights.

“Global Sports’ first project – Project Red Card – is at a crucial stage and this investment will support the company to deliver for our clients.

“The additional network, skills and services which this investment brings from the team at Q Financial Services will enhance our services to our 1,400-plus clients. We look forward to working with the team from Q.”

Global Sports has developed projects and technology to support their clients with the identification of where their personal data is being used, to then gain control of their data rights and understand and control its use going forward.