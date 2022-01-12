6.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Shropshire financial services company makes ‘significant’ investment in sports data firm

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A fast-growing Shropshire financial services company has made a ‘significant’ investment in a pioneering sports data management firm, it has revealed.

From front Global Sports’ Paul Wilkinson, Jason Dunlop and Russell Slade and back row Q directors Lee Fellows, Dave Edwards, Mitchell Gough, Steve Parry, Stuart Mackintosh, Gary Preston and Ryan Wheeler
From front Global Sports’ Paul Wilkinson, Jason Dunlop and Russell Slade and back row Q directors Lee Fellows, Dave Edwards, Mitchell Gough, Steve Parry, Stuart Mackintosh, Gary Preston and Ryan Wheeler

From front Global Sports’ Paul Wilkinson, Jason Dunlop and Russell Slade and back row Q directors Lee Fellows, Dave Edwards, Mitchell Gough, Steve Parry, Stuart Mackintosh, Gary Preston and Ryan Wheeler

Q Financial Services, which has bases in Wellington and Shrewsbury, has acquired a ten per cent stake in the Global Sports Data and Technology Group – a leading specialist in the governance and management of sports data.

- Advertisement -

Global Sports – co-founded by former Cardiff City manager Russell Slade and data expert Jason Dunlop – is currently spearheading major legal moves to ensure footballers and athletes in all sports and at all levels benefit properly from the use of their personal data.

The campaign, called Project Red Card and estimated to be worth around £400million in rights, already has the backing of 1,000 footballers from all levels of the professional game as well as stars from other sports.

Global Sports says that companies outside of football are unlawfully processing the players’ data. This data is being processed by betting, gaming and consultancy businesses.

Stuart Mackintosh, director at Q, said the ‘significant’ investment was a strategic move by the Shropshire firm and would support the continued growth of the business.

“Our consortium from Q Financial Services is delighted to support Global Sports with this investment. 

“We see this as an important investment to support professional athletes with the management of their data rights. Many of our clients are professional sportsmen and women.

“This is a clear opportunity to support Global Sports with financial services, commercial finance and financial planning. We are excited to be working with Jason and Russell on this leading global project in sport.”

Russell Slade said the move – for an undisclosed sum – was a positive step for all involved.

“We are very pleased to have secured this major investment. It will enable Global Sports to deliver and develop services to professional athletes to support their data rights.

“Global Sports’ first project – Project Red Card – is at a crucial stage and this investment will support the company to deliver for our clients.

“The additional network, skills and services which this investment brings from the team at Q Financial Services will enhance our services to our 1,400-plus clients. We look forward to working with the team from Q.”

Global Sports has developed projects and technology to support their clients with the identification of where their personal data is being used, to then gain control of their data rights and understand and control its use going forward.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP