6.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Full Fibre partners with Kickstart to offer new job roles in Telford

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Telecoms network provider Full Fibre which is expanding its network across Shropshire has announced a new partnership with Kickstart.

The Kickstart Scheme will support Full Fibre in creating vacancies for 16-24 year-olds over a 6-month placement, with 10 jobs open for applications across the company’s four sites in Telford, Exeter, Ledbury and Derby. Candidates must be claiming universal credit to be eligible for this scheme.

The Kickstart Scheme was first launched in 2020 with the sole aim of creating life-changing opportunities for young people.

- Advertisement -

Successful applicants will benefit from comprehensive support and training which will strengthen their skillset and enable them to be in an advantageous position when applying for full-time roles in the future. Alongside this, they’ll be paid 100% of the National Living Wage for 25 hours per week for a total of six months, with the potential of a full-time position after this six-month period.

Oliver Helm, CEO at Full Fibre said: “This is an incredible opportunity for younger people who are looking for hands-on experience in an ever-growing industry. There are various roles available that reflect the versatility required to steer a company like FullFibre. As well as offering experience in the field, we have openings across many of our departments. All candidates will be provided with high-quality training to strengthen their skillsets to set them up for a successful future.

“Also, it’s always exciting to add some new members to the FullFibre family and we can’t wait to see what the successful applicants bring to the table. I’ll urge anyone with an interest to apply, it’s a fantastic scheme which many have already benefitted from, so don’t pass up this opportunity.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP