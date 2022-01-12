Full Fibre partners with Kickstart to offer new job roles in Telford

Telecoms network provider Full Fibre which is expanding its network across Shropshire has announced a new partnership with Kickstart.

The Kickstart Scheme will support Full Fibre in creating vacancies for 16-24 year-olds over a 6-month placement, with 10 jobs open for applications across the company’s four sites in Telford, Exeter, Ledbury and Derby. Candidates must be claiming universal credit to be eligible for this scheme.

The Kickstart Scheme was first launched in 2020 with the sole aim of creating life-changing opportunities for young people.

- Advertisement -

Successful applicants will benefit from comprehensive support and training which will strengthen their skillset and enable them to be in an advantageous position when applying for full-time roles in the future. Alongside this, they’ll be paid 100% of the National Living Wage for 25 hours per week for a total of six months, with the potential of a full-time position after this six-month period.

Oliver Helm, CEO at Full Fibre said: “This is an incredible opportunity for younger people who are looking for hands-on experience in an ever-growing industry. There are various roles available that reflect the versatility required to steer a company like FullFibre. As well as offering experience in the field, we have openings across many of our departments. All candidates will be provided with high-quality training to strengthen their skillsets to set them up for a successful future.

“Also, it’s always exciting to add some new members to the FullFibre family and we can’t wait to see what the successful applicants bring to the table. I’ll urge anyone with an interest to apply, it’s a fantastic scheme which many have already benefitted from, so don’t pass up this opportunity.”