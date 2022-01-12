Fresh round of business grant funding set to be handed out by Shropshire Council

A fresh round of business grant funding to support the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sector will be launched shortly by Shropshire Council.

Shirehall Shrewsbury – Photo: Shropshire Council

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme will see up to £5.8 million handed out to eligible businesses across the county by the end of March 2022.

Based on the Government’s guidance, fresh applications will be needed by businesses, with the scheme set to open to applicants within the coming days.

A further round of the discretionary grant scheme worth more than £600,000 will also be launched later in the month, but we are still awaiting more details from the Government.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Deputy Leader, and Cabinet member for economic Growth, regeneration and planning, said:

“We are delighted to be in a position to support some of the hardest- hit businesses with the latest round of Government business grants.

“We are once again moving quickly to ensure that hospitality businesses across Shropshire are given the support they need after a tough winter period, as we continue to battle Omicron.

“Once the scheme is open we will make everyone aware of who might be eligible and how to apply through our website and social media channels – but it is worth noting that every business will need to make a full, fresh application.

“The discretionary scheme, the fourth to be processed by Shropshire Council, will also be of huge benefit to a range of businesses that do not qualify for a Hospitality and Leisure grant, but it should be stated that funding is limited.”

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grants will once again be handed out on a tiered system based on your business’ rateable value.

To qualify, the business must be trading and on the rating list as of 30 December 2021.

They are:

Less or equal to £15,000: £2,667

Between £15,001 but less than £51,000: £4,000

£51,000 or more: £6,000.

The application form and supporting guidance for applicants will be released through Shropshire Council’s webpages in the coming days. Applications will need to be made and supporting evidence provided by Monday 28 February 2022, with all financial awards handed out by the end of March 2022.

Further details on the discretionary grant, including timeline and eligibility criteria, will also be released shortly.