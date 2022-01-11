Shropshire businesses urged to take advantage of workplace EV charging scheme

Shropshire business owners are being urged to get their workplace ready for the EV revolution before a government funding scheme comes to an end.

While each new home being built in England is required to have a charging facility built with it, which will ease some of the pressure, for businesses and fleet managers already utilising electric vehicles, relying on public charge points is no longer a viable solution.

With traditional main power sockets unable to charge cars, companies are going to need to install their own EV-specific charging facilities in order to meet their own demands and requirements.

The government is currently offering up to £14,000 in funding for charge points, however, with the scheme coming to an end this March, independent installation provider Greendawn is urging businesses to take advantage before it is too late.

Joe Taylor, Managing Director at Greendawn, said, “With the New Year upon us, and companies looking towards a brighter and greener 2022, then there is no better time to start considering the installation of electric charge points in your workplace.

“Here at Greendawn, we have been helping businesses and organisations to install and maintain chargers in their commercial sites, striving to make the process as affordable and efficient as possible.”

The government voucher-based scheme is designed to reduce the up-front installation costs of purchasing and installing charge points.