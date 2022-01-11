8.3 C
Pave Aways selects its charity of the year

Shropshire construction firm Pave Aways has selected its charity of the year for 2021/22 to further its commitment to worthy causes.

Pave Aways has already raised more than £5,000 for its 2022 chosen charity Severn Hospice through a Christmas raffle. Pictured are (L-R) Simon Gough, Josh Tunmore and Jack Mitchell selling tickets at the firm’s year end party
The Knockin-based contractors have chosen Severn Hospice as its beneficiary charity. Fundraising for the vital cause will take place throughout the year through company raffles, its annual Christmas party and other activities in order for the Knockin-based contractors to raise as much as possible.

Pave Aways has already raised £5,065 for the hospice through its 2021 Christmas raffle while two members of its team, Sabrina Davies and Emma Yarwood, have signed up to do a skydive in April in aid of the charity.

Supporting local causes is hugely important to the Pave Aways team and every year it chooses one organisation to support – previous recipients include Cure Leukaemia, The Harry Johnson Trust and the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “The support of charities and good causes across the regions in which we work is at the centre of our business model — we are determined to put back as much as we can into our communities.

“Severn Hospice is a hugely important charity and provides specialist care and support to families across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid-Wales — the core areas for Pave Aways and it is an organisation that is close to the hearts of many of our team.”

Pave Aways has also introduced a new initiative to provide even more support to charities with every member of staff being given two paid workdays off every year to complete charity work, with some having already committed to spending their time supporting Severn Hospice.

Jessica Druce, Severn Hospice’s area fundraiser said: “We are delighted that Pave Aways has chosen us as its charity of the year. It is a very well established and respected Shropshire company and its support means so much to us.

“To be recognised by them for the work we do and the vital support we provide is wonderful. We know we will have a great relationship with them over the course of this year, thanks to their very generous donations and fundraising and we also look forward to hearing more about their brand new paid charity work initiative.”

