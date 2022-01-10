5.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 10, 2022

Telford businessman has the key to success

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Telford businessman has found the key to success by opening a locksmith shop.

Lee McLaughlin outside Shropshire Lock and Key
Lee McLaughlin outside Shropshire Lock and Key

Dan Sault launched his ‘Shropshire Lock and Key’ venture in Madeley and has enjoyed an extremely busy first year.

“I have been overwhelmed by the response to the business – we have been flat out since we opened 12 months ago,” said Dan, who worked as a locksmith for 15 years before taking on his own retail premises in Court Street.

- Advertisement -

Shop manager Lee McLaughlin added: “It was a definitely the right decision to take on the shop in Madeley as it is a great little town.

“We are enjoying being part of the community here and we have lots of local customers although our client base has now grown to cover a much wider area of Shropshire.”

Dan and Lee offer a 24/7 call out facility, as well as a range of other services.

Sally Themans of Love Madeley, an initiative which aims to promote the town, said that 2022 was looking good for the area.

“Several new businesses are in the pipeline to open in the coming months – including Boulton’s Butchers and Mid West Planning – both made possible through Telford & Wrekin’s Pride in Our High Street grants.

“There is a great spirit amongst the Madeley business community, all of whom work together on some great events and who share news and ideas on a regular basis.

“Lock and Key are keen ambassadors for Madeley and we congratulate them on their first anniversary.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP