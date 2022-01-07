New team members join senior leadership team at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

With over 25 years of combined experience in the cultural sector, The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is set to welcome two new members to its senior leadership team in early 2022.

David Wright has taken up the role of Sales and Marketing Director

Previously heading up marketing at Stratford-upon-Avon’s Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, David Wright has joined the Trust this month, taking on the role of Sales and Marketing Director.

Having also held senior marketing roles at The Sandwell Arts Trust, David has spent eight years with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, first as the Interim Marketing Manager before stepping into the Directorial role six years ago.



With an array of experience managing the marketing output for a large multi-site organisation, David will drive forward the Trust’s marketing strategy across the ten sites which includes the world renowned Iron Bridge and Blists Hill Victorian Town living museum.

Speaking of his new role, David said: “I’m so excited to take on a new challenge with the team at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust after eight wonderful years in Stratford. I’m very much looking forward to exploring the Trust’s 10 iconic sites and can’t wait to get started in the new year.”

Also joining the team in the new year is Nick Booth, who will step into the role of Collections and Learning Director at the Trust. Nick boasts an impressive background; having worked as a Curator at University College London (UCL), and most recently as Head of Collections at the SS Great Britain from where he joins the team at Ironbridge.

Nick Booth. Photo: Gareth Iwan Jones

The senior management position at the West Midlands-based Trust will see Nick develop and deliver strategies and plans with a view to increasing access and engagement with the Trust’s internationally important Accredited and Designated collections and listed monuments and structures within the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site which together tell the story of the birthplace of Industry.

Looking ahead to the role, Nick Booth said: “I’m delighted to accept this wonderful position at such a hugely historically-important site.

“With a huge passion for archaeology and industrial history, this is very much a post I am looking forward to fulfilling.”

Chief Executive of the Trust, Nick Ralls, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming both David and Nick to the team in early 2022 in what is a hugely exciting development for The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

“Throughout the interview process, we were hugely impressed with the experience that both candidates bring to the table. David’s experience in marketing a multi-site heritage organisation, as well as being involved with major launch activity will make him an asset to the team while Nick displayed a thorough understanding of curatorial and learning practice and strong knowledge of industrial history which impressed all of the interview panel members.”

“Both Nick and David will be key members of the senior management team and we’re very much looking forward to having them contribute to the vision of Ironbridge in a post-2020 cultural landscape.”