Shrewsbury Carer recognised for 20 years’ service

Carole Roberts, a Care Co-ordinator within the Shrewsbury area, has been recognised by her employer, Radis Community Care, for her 20 years dedication to the industry as part of the company’s 20 year anniversary celebrations.

As part of the 20 year celebrations, Radis Community Care invited 40 of their colleagues to a commemorative Long Service Awards lunch at Moor Hall Hotel & Spa in Sutton Coldfield on Friday 12th November.

The attendees enjoyed a three course lunch, before being celebrated, entertained and inspired by keynote speaker and high profile social care figure, ‘Big’ Ian Donaghy, who is well known across social care for motivating and inspiring people through his innovative presentations and film making.

Each individual at the celebratory event was presented with a special gift, a certificate and badge by founders Sam & Deepesh Patel, as well as a personalised copy of Ian Donaghy’s book ‘A Pocket full of Kindness’.

The company has also organised a series of events and activities to mark their milestone, including delivering random acts of kindness to colleagues across the country.

Deepesh Patel, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Radis commented: “I’m incredibly proud of all our team here at Radis, who give so much of themselves to ensure others are well-cared for.

“The Long Service Awards event was the perfect opportunity to celebrate all of the hard work and consistency that goes into the care we provide for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

“We’ve seen staff walk for miles through snow, take boats through floods and over the last year, throughout the pandemic, do whatever it takes to make sure our clients are getting the care they rely on daily.

“We are so proud of our team and of the kind, caring company they have helped to build.”

