Thursday, January 6, 2022

EAS doubles turnover and sets ambitious 2022 target

By Shropshire Live Business

EAS, the Oswestry-based robotics automation company, has announced over 100% sales uplift across 2021, achieving in excess of £1.8 million in turnover revenue and smashing its £1 million target for the year.

Phil Lewis, Managing Director of EAS
In 2020 EAS saw sales of £820,000, and in a single year has doubled its turnover to achieve the figures revealed today.

The business has also announced a new ambitious target of £2.2 million for this coming year.

Phil Lewis, Managing Director of EAS comments: “The last 12 months has represented a phenomenal period of consolidation and growth for EAS. We strengthened our senior leadership and business support teams with a number of new highly experienced and capable hires, invested further in our best-in-class customer service offering as well as making considerable headway in developing technology for new client sectors.

“We also benefitted from increasing the contract value from many of our existing client accounts, who chose to invest further in our technology solutions after seeing the significant savings that we had already helped them to achieve with our software robots.

“Looking forward to this year, we are extremely confident that we will see further substantial growth in 2022, based on the firm foundations that we have laid and the new opportunities to come from our newly launched initiative ‘EASy Way’ which provides a fully managed delivery and support service to businesses who are using automation technologies.”

