Bridgnorth zero waste shop looks to expand

There’s just over one week left to help OUR GREEN SHOP, Bridgnorth’s zero-waste shop expand the business.

Our Green Shop

The phase-two crowdfunding campaign ends just after 10am on 19 January and there are some very tasty thank-you’s in store for donors.

Our Green Shop launched on a shoestring budget in February 2021 and now sells more than 300 different products, 160 of those as refills and 60 sourced from fifteen local businesses including Daniel’s Mill flour, Fit Pit toiletries, Apostle coffee, Bennet and Dunn rapeseed oil and Shropshire Spice stuffing.

Their refill service alone has helped customers save over 2,000 polyethylene bags and over 1,500 plastic bottles in the last 11 months.

Now the not-for profit, community owned business is looking to complete its set-up and expand its range.

More than £2000 of the £5,000 target has been reached with final donations being used to complete the shop set-up, offer an extended range of ethical goods including lower-priced products, local food and local crafts.

Supporting the shop will mean it can buy new and repurposed shelves and scoop bins and a second till and scales to speed up the counter service. The money will also be used on marketing, printing and publicity materials.

The reward for your generosity? Well depending on your donation, you could bag some very tasty treats including a delicious smooth carob bar or a jar (or four) of local Haughton’s honey, a reusable bamboo mug, a jar of Green Cream Dream skincare (made by Green Woman in Ludlow), a gift set of Bennett and Dunn vinaigrettes with rapeseed oil from a farm in Hilton or a delicious wholefood hamper.

Brian Millington said: “Bridgnorth has really embraced the idea of a zero-waste shop and we know people would love us to expand. The crowd funder will help us do that and in turn that should help us achieve our target to break-even by March 2022.”

Our Green Shop is located at 50 Mill Street, Bridgnorth

You can find the crowdfunding page at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/httpswwwourgreenshopcouk