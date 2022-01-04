1.8 C
Shropshire business consultancy reports one of its busiest ever years

A Shropshire business consultancy has reported one of its busiest ever years, despite challenging circumstances.

Johnny Themans at one of the hub meetings

Bridgnorth-based Good2Great has supported over 200 budding entrepreneurs from across the county through the ‘Step Up for Business’ programme which helps local people set up their own firm.  

Good2Great director Johnny Themans said working with local start-ups was extremely satisfying.

“It is always rewarding to help people take the leap into self employment – we offer a wide range of advice about all aspects of running a business and it is wonderful to see them develop ideas and go on to run successful companies.”

One Good2Great ‘graduate’ started out as a small home-based bakery and has now expanded into a thriving enterprise with shops across the region.

Planet Doughnut was launched by Dunan McGregor and his wife Samantha who cooked up the idea for the firm in 2017.

“We found the support from Good2Great really beneficial and we still keep in touch with some of the attendees from the course to find out how their firms are progressing,” said Duncan.

“Amongst other things, the course was where we came up with the original name Planet Doughnut and we received valuable feedback on this. We then did six months of recipe creation and concept development.

“From then we’ve grown from selling doughnuts made in a bakery in the garage at our Shrewsbury home and delivering them in our car, to opening a shop in 2018 with a small bakery on the Shrewsbury Food Enterprise centre.

“Fast forwarding to the end of 2021, we’ve survived Covid so far and employee over 110 people with eight doughnut and coffee shops, including stores in Shrewsbury, Telford and Chester, and online sales all over the country from our custom-fitted bakery on Battlefield in Shrewsbury.”

The Marches Step up programme is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Telford & Wrekin Council and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners.

